72 COVID-19 deaths in central districts

Districts in the central region accounted for 72 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 4,913 fresh cases of infection.

While Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts recorded 20 deaths each on a single day, there were 17 casualties in Tiruchi. While 10 patients succumbed to COVID-19 infection in Karur district, Ariyalur recorded four deaths. One death was reported in Tiruvarur district.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts continued to register more than 1,000 cases a day.

A total of 1,110 fresh cases were reported in Tiruchi, and Thanjavur was close behind with 1,105 cases. The daily count was 614 in Nagapattinam district and 905 in Tiruvarur district. While Pudukottai registered 355 fresh cases, it was 296 in Perambalur. Karur and Ariyalur registered 313 and 215 new cases.