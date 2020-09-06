717 new cases, seven deaths reported in central region

The central districts on Sunday recorded 717 new cases of coronavirus infection, reflecting a slight drop from Saturday’s 758.

Meanwhile, seven deaths — two each in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai and one each in Ariylaur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur — were recorded.

Two men from Nagapattinam- aged 73 and 64 years succumbed to the viral infection with comorbidities including acute respiratory distress syndrome, diabetes and hypertension. In Pudukottai, a 53-year-old woman suffered an acute respiratory failure, while a 46-year-old man with a history of chronic kidney disease, pulmonary edema died of the viral infection.

A 56-year-old woman from Ariyalur, a 69-year-old from Thanjavur with no medical history and a 62-year-old man with comorbidities including hypertension and diabetes succumbed to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases among the central districts on Sunday. Among the 150 who tested positive was a security guard and four office staff at a private hospital, primary contacts, and a few shop owners.

In Nagapattinam, it was 136 patients including primary contacts, frontline workers, local cases, interdistrict travellers and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Tiruvarur recorded 123 new COVID cases, while Pudukottai recorded 100. Officials in both districts said that a large section of positive cases were local index cases with no travel or contact history.

A total of 111 patients tested positive in Tiruchi among which were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. “Most of these patients were from existing containment zones,” a senior official said.

In Ariyalur, 22 of the 37 patients hailed from Jayankondam, while seven belonged to Ariyalur town. Meanwhile, 354 throat swab samples were lifted on Friday and sent for testing.

In Karur, 43 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Of them, nine persons were residents of TNPL colony in Kagidhapuram, while residents from Thavittupalayam, Kulithalai and Velusamypuram constituted the rest.

Perambalur recorded 14 new cases including interdistrict travellers and patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses. While most patients were admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital, some were also admitted to hospitals in Tiruchi.