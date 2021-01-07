71 positive cases reported in central region

Tiruchi

07 January 2021 20:09 IST

Two deaths have been recorded in Tiruchi district

The central districts on Thursday reported 71 new cases of COVID-19. Two deaths were recorded due to the viral infection in the region - both in Tiruchi district.

A 62-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman both with a history of diabetes and hypertension succumbed to the virus in Tiruchi.

On Thursday, Thanjavur reported 22 fresh cases, while in Tiruchi samples of 17 patients returned positive. Patients in both districts were primary contacts, isolated cases and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, four patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Thursday.

All other districts in the region reported less than 10 cases, maintaining the declining trend over the last few days. Nagapattinam reported nine fresh cases while Tiruvarur and Pudukottai both reported seven cases each.

In Karur, six patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Velusamypuram among other localities.

In Ariyalur, three patients tested positive while Perambalur reported no fresh cases for the second consecutive day.