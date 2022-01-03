71 new cases in central region

TIRUCHI

03 January 2022 20:43 IST

The central region reported 71 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, indicating a major spike in comparison with previous days. However, no patients succumbed to the illness.

The number of cases in Tiruchi and Thanjavur continues to register a marked increase. A total of 27 patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi, and 17 in Thanjavur.

Ten patients reported positive in Karur while eight cases were recorded in Tiruvarur.

The five remaining districts continue to report a low number of cases. In Perambalur, four patients reported positive while in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, two fresh cases were reported. Ariyalur reported one fresh case, and Pudukottai reported none.