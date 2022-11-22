7.1 kg smuggled gold seized from 44 passengers at Tiruchi airport

  1. EPaper
November 22, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

: Officials of the Central Intelligence Unit of the Tiruchi Customs seized 7.1 kilograms of gold smuggled by 44 passengers who arrived here by different flights in the late hours on Monday and in the early hours on Tuesday. 

The team launched the operation on Monday night and confiscated smuggled gold in the form of gold chains from the passengers, said customs sources. The passengers had arrived here by three flights from Singapore, one from Sharjah and two from Kuala Lumpur, the sources said. Separate cases have been booked in this connection. The value of the confiscated gold was put at Rs. 3.8 crore. 

