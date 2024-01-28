71 injured in jallikattu held at two villages

January 28, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Seventy-one persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Karunkulam village in Tiruchi district and Thirukanurpatti in neighbouring Thanjavur district on Sunday.

A total of 705 bulls were released one after the other in the event organised at Karunkulam village with the number of participating tamers being 285. The police said 25 persons were injured of which two were referred to the Government Hospital, Manapparai, for treatment. The remaining 22 injured persons were treated as out-patients.

A total of 653 bulls were released during the event organised at Thirukanurpatti village in which 310 tamers participated. The sources said 46 persons were injured and of these, 20 were referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment. The remaining 26 injured were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

