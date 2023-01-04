ADVERTISEMENT

70-year-old woman murdered for gain

January 04, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman was murdered in her flat at Mutharasanallur on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday night.

According to sources, V. Radha, the victim, had been living with his son Rajini (42) since the death of her husband a few years ago. Rajini, who went out on Tuesday, had made several attempts to speak to her over mobile but in vain. He then asked his neighbour to visit her. But she did not respond, thereby raising suspicion. On information the Jeeyapuram police rushed to spot and broke open the door of the house, where she was found dead. She was allegedly beaten to death by the unknown persons, who had snatched away the gold ornaments from her.

The Jeeyapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

