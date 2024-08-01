70-year-old woman killed as car and bus collide on Tiruchi-Karur highway

ADVERTISEMENT

A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Tiruchi-Karur Highway on Thursday afternoon.

P. Yogalakshmi, 70, and two others were travelling in the car to drop a family member at the Tiruchi airport. As they tried to pass by a bus stationed on the roadside, a bus coming in the opposite direction on an adjacent lane collided with their vehicle.

Yogalakshmi died on the spot while two other injured passengers were admitted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. The police have filed a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.