GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

70-year-old woman killed as car and bus collide on Tiruchi-Karur highway

Published - August 01, 2024 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Tiruchi-Karur Highway on Thursday afternoon. 

P. Yogalakshmi, 70, and two others were travelling in the car to drop a family member at the Tiruchi airport. As they tried to pass by a bus stationed on the roadside, a bus coming in the opposite direction on an adjacent lane collided with their vehicle. 

Yogalakshmi died on the spot while two other injured passengers were admitted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. The police have filed a case and are investigating. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.