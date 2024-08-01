70-year-old woman killed as car and bus collide on Tiruchi-Karur highway

A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Tiruchi-Karur Highway on Thursday afternoon.

P. Yogalakshmi, 70, and two others were travelling in the car to drop a family member at the Tiruchi airport. As they tried to pass by a bus stationed on the roadside, a bus coming in the opposite direction on an adjacent lane collided with their vehicle.

Yogalakshmi died on the spot while two other injured passengers were admitted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. The police have filed a case and are investigating.