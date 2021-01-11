Tiruchirapalli

70 positive cases recorded in central region

The central districts on Monday recorded 70 new cases and death of one patient due to COVID-19 complications.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the State Health department, the maximum number of cases was recorded in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts with 21 persons testing positive for the virus in each district. All other districts recorded less than 10 cases. There were no new cases in Perambalur district.

Karur and Nagapattinam districts recorded eight and seven new cases, respectively. Pudukottai recorded five new cases, Tiruvarur six and and Ariyalur two. Twelve patients were discharged from hospitals in Tiruchi district, on Monday.

A 70-year-old male from Thanjavur, who was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of cough, cold, fever and breathing difficulty for five days on January, 2, died due to COVID-19 complications on Sunday. He had co-morbid conditions such as hypertension and diabetic mellitus, according to the bulletin.

