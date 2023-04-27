70% of underground drainage work in Tiruchi completed, project will be over by June

April 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Around 70% of the underground drainage (UGD) work in Tiruchi has been completed, and the remaining works will be over by June, said Mayor M. Anbazhagan at the Corporation Council meeting here on Thursday.

The Mayor informed councillors that ₹22 crore had been allocated by the Central government additionally for the UGD project and all the pending Smart Cities Mission projects carried out in the city would be completed by June.

Chairing the monthly meeting, Mr. Anbazhagan addressed the councillors’ grievances pertaining to bad roads, roadside encroachments, shortcomings in maintenance of street lights, frequent sewer blockage, non-availability of drinking water and stray dog menace.

The city has about 1,490 km of roads and of this underground drainage project works were under way on about 848 km. “Work on around 650 km have been completed and the remaining work on 198 km will be completed in two months,” Mr. Anbazhagan said

He also assured to convene a meeting on May 2 to discuss the pending work, and the Councillor of Ward 57, T. Muthuselvam, suggested that they hold a meeting with the contractors, Corporation officials and ward councillors with a detailed report on pending works in each ward, which was agreed by many.

In line with the government order that allows outsourcing of solid waste management, the Corporation had called for tenders and the resolution to approve the contract was presented. But a section of the councillors opposed the move, contending that outsourcing of waste management may become ineffective.

“Involving a private party will affect the corporation’s supervising and decision-making powers, and the sanitary workers will also be affected,” said K Suresh, CPI councillor.

Mr. Anbalagan said outsourcing was already being done in other corporations in the state. “We are implementing the system on a pilot basis, and we can make fine-tune the process,” the Mayor said.

Opposing the privatisation of garbage collection and the resolution, seven councillors from the CPI, CPI(M), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam, Congress, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a walkout from the meeting.

Khajamalai Vijay, DMK Councillor of Ward 60, threatened to resign his post if the Corporation continued to ignore his ward without initiating any development works.

Corporation Commissioner R.Vaithinathan said the space around Anna Sports Stadium in Khajamalai would be developed as a model recreational space at a cost of ₹10 crore. Desilting and renovation of Uyyakondan canal will begin within a week, he said.

A section of councillors complained that the menace of stray dogs and cattle plagued several wards and that there were only five vans deployed for catching dogs. They also called for proper utilisation of all the four Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the city and effective vaccination of stray dogs. Mr. Anbazhagan said around 2,000 stray dogs had been sterilised so far, and assured to look into the issue.

Some of the councillors also complained about encroachments on major roads, hindering vehicular movement.