‘70% of people kept in isolation ward discharged’

THANJAVUR

Around 70% of those who had been kept in observation at the COVID-19 isolation ward at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital has been discharged, according to the Collector M.Govinda Rao.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Friday, the Collector said that so far 230 persons were admitted to the TMC hospital and of them 160 have been discharged.

Kumudha Lingaraj, Dean, TMC Hospital, said that if a person tested positive in the COVID-19 swab test, he or she had to remain in the isolation ward till the swab tests turn negative in two consecutive tests.

Further, they should remain in the hospital for another 16 days from the date of the second negative test result so as to ensure that they were free from the infection, Dr. Kumudha Lingaraj added.

Stating that a total of 27 persons who have returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin West in New Delhi have been admitted as in-patients in the TMC hospital, the Collector said these persons after treatment should remain in quarantine for 14 days either in the Government hospitals or at the Government identified facility before getting back to their homes.

Further disinfectant tunnels would be set up at four places - the Thanjavur Medical College hospital, the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, the Government Hospital, Pattukottai and at the Collectorate in Thanjavur. People had to pass through the tunnel where sodium hydrochloride solution would be sprayed on them, he added.