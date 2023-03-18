70 injured in jallikattu in Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts

March 18, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Seventy people were injured in two jallikattu events held at Kulathurampatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district and Poovaikulam village in Ariyalur district on Saturday.

A total of 800 bulls were released during the jallikattu held at Kulathurampatti village with 292 tamers participating. As many as 37 people were injured of which three were referred to government hospitals for treatment. The remaining injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue. Among the referred, two were tamers and one bull owner, sources said.

The jallikattu organised at Poovaikulam village saw 640 bulls released and 250 tamers participating. As many as 33 people were injured of which three were referred to the government hospital in Ariyalur. Among the injured, 18 were tamers, 10 bull owners and five spectators, said police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT