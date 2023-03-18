HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

70 injured in jallikattu in Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts

March 18, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seventy people were injured in two jallikattu events held at Kulathurampatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district and Poovaikulam village in Ariyalur district on Saturday.

A total of 800 bulls were released during the jallikattu held at Kulathurampatti village with 292 tamers participating. As many as 37 people were injured of which three were referred to government hospitals for treatment. The remaining injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue. Among the referred, two were tamers and one bull owner, sources said.

The jallikattu organised at Poovaikulam village saw 640 bulls released and 250 tamers participating. As many as 33 people were injured of which three were referred to the government hospital in Ariyalur. Among the injured, 18 were tamers, 10 bull owners and five spectators, said police sources.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.