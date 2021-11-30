70 fresh cases, one death in central districts

Tiruchi tops list with 21 new patients

The central districts on Tuesday recorded 70 fresh cases and one death.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi district topped the list with 21 patients testing positive followed by 15 in Karur and 14 in Thanjavur. All other districts recorded fresh cases in single digit. While Nagapattinam registered eight new cases, the case count in Tiruvarur was seven. While Pudukottai recorded two cases, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur registered one case each.

One patient in Tiruchi, who tested positive for the virus, succumbed to it.