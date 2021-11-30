Tiruchirapalli

70 fresh cases, one death in central districts

The central districts on Tuesday recorded 70 fresh cases and one death.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi district topped the list with 21 patients testing positive followed by 15 in Karur and 14 in Thanjavur. All other districts recorded fresh cases in single digit. While Nagapattinam registered eight new cases, the case count in Tiruvarur was seven. While Pudukottai recorded two cases, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur registered one case each.

One patient in Tiruchi, who tested positive for the virus, succumbed to it.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 11:09:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/70-fresh-cases-one-death-in-central-districts/article37778501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY