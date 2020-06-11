69 surveillance cameras at Tiruvanaikoil, Woraiyur

11 June 2020 20:33 IST

The city’s prominent Tiruvanaikoil and Woraiyur areas have been brought under the scope of round-the-clock monitoring with a host of surveillance cameras installed at both places.

A total number of 69 surveillance cameras have been fixed with 35 of them installed at various places in Tiruvanaikoil and the remaining 34 in Woraiyur area. The cameras have been installed at a total cost of ₹20 lakh under the Member of Parliament’s Local Area Development Fund of Tiruchi MP, Su.Thirunavukkarasar.

The cameras in Tiruvanaikoil would also cover areas such as Kondayampettai, while those put up in Woraiyur area would cover the famous Sri Vekkali Amman temple, said police sources.

All the cameras have been connected to the city police master control room for round-the-clock monitoring, the sources further said. Mr. Thirunavukkarasar commissioned the cameras at a programme held at Tiruvanaikoil on Thursday. Collector S. Sivarasu, Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju and senior city police officers were present on the occasion.