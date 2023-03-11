ADVERTISEMENT

69 injured in jallikattu in Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts

March 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 69 people were injured in two jallikattu events organised at Keeranur village in Pudukottai district and Thirumanur village in Ariyalur district on Saturday.

A total of 696 bulls were released during the jallikattu held at Keeranur with 175 tamers participating and 37 people injured of which 10 were referred government hospital for treatment. The remaining injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue. Among the injured, eight were tamers, 19 spectators and 10 bull owners, sources said.

The jallikattu organised at Thirumanur village saw 527 bulls released and 166 tamers participated. As many as 32 people were injured of which two were referred to the government hospital in Ariyalur. Among the injured, 18 were tamers, nine spectators and five owners, said police sources.

