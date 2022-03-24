69 injured in jallikattu events

Sixty nine persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Adhanakottai and Vamban villages in the district on Thursday. As many as 700 bulls were released at the event held at Adhanakottai with 300 tamers taking part.

Police sources said 30 persons were injured of which 23 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining seven were referred to hospitals. Among the injured 12 were spectators, 10 tamers and eight bull owners.

A total number of 702 bulls were released at the event held at Vamban. The number of tamers who participated were 200. Thirty nine persons were injured of which 34 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining were referred to the government hospitals at Alangudi and Pudukottai.