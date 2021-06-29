688 fresh cases, 14 deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

29 June 2021 21:12 IST

No fatalities have been recorded in three districts

Central districts on Tuesday registered 688 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Barring Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts, the remaining seven districts recorded fresh cases in double digit only, according to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur continued to report the maximum number of new cases (215) followed by Tiruchi (170). The day’s count in Pudukottai was 71. While 69 tested positive for the virus in Ariyalur, 35 new cases were registered in Karur. The tally was 37 in Mayiladuthurai, 32 in Nagapattinam, 20 in Perambalur. A total of 49 persons tested positive for the virus in Tiruvaur.

The virus claimed 14 lives in nine central districts. Pudukottai topped the list with the death of four patients followed by three fatalities in Nagapattinam district. Tiruchi, Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts recorded two deaths. Ariyalur accounted for one death due to COVID-19 complications. Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur recorded no deaths on Tuesday. .