68 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

Sixty-eight persons, including 36 in Tiruchi, eight in Perambalur, seven in Thanjavur, five in Tiruvarur, three each in Karur and Ariyalur, two each in Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, tested positive for COVID-19 in the region on Sunday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

As on Sunday, 104 persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district. There were 29 active cases in Perambalur, 23 in Thanjavur, 16 in Tiruvarur, 11 in Karur, 10 in Mayiladuthurai, eight each in Pudukottai and Nagapattinam, and three in Ariyalur district.