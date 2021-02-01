68 fresh COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

The central region on Monday reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases with 68 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No death was reported in the region, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Thanjavur district reported an increase in the number of cases on Monday with 25 patients testing positive. The district had only reported 10 cases on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 11 fresh cases while Tiruvarur, 10. Meanwhile, one patient who was undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Monday.

The other districts in the region reported less than 10 cases. In Pudukottai eight patients tested positive, while in Ariyalur, five. In Karur, four patients, including residents of Munaiyanur and Gandhigramam tested positive.

In Nagapattinam, three fresh cases were reported while in Perambalur, two patients tested positive.