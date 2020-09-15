679 more positive cases in central region

TIRUCHI

15 September 2020 21:05 IST

Six hundred and seventy-nine more cases of COVID-19 and five deaths were recorded in central districts on Tuesday, a medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department said.

Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts continued to register more than 100 fresh cases a day.

COVID-19 cases, which were on the decline in Tiruchi for the last few days, witnessed a marginal rise than Monday and crossed the three-digit mark on Tuesday.

Thanjavur topped the list among the eight central districts with respect to the number of fresh cases and was followed by Tiruvarur.

While Thanjavur district recorded 160 cases, 129 patients tested positive for the virus in Tiruvarur district. In Nagapattinam, 111 patients tested positive and in Tiruchi reported 103 fresh cases, Pudukottai 63 and Karur 61. Ariyalur and Perambalur districts were at bottom of the list with 26 cases each.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths were concerned, Thanjavur accounted for two out of the five deaths in the central districts. Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam recorded one death each.

A 65-year-old male patient from Nagapattinam, who was admitted to Government Hospital at Mayiladuthurai on September 9, died on Monday due to acute respiratory disease syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 60-year-old male patient from Thanjavur with coronary artery disease and type-II diabetes mellitus was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on September 5.and tested positive for the virus next day. But, he could not recover and died on Sunday. He had many ailments including coronary artery disease, acute pulmonary edema and cardiogenic shock

Another patient, who died of COVID-19, from Thanjavur was 78 years old. He was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College on September 6 and succumbed to the virus on Sunday. He too had multiple ailments including cardiogenic shock, coronary artery disease, type-II diabetes mellitus, acute pulmonary edema.

The lone patient, who died due to COVID-19 virus infection, from Pudukottai was a 57-year-old man. He had co-morbidities including coronary artery disease, acute respiratory failure, chronic kidney disease and type-II diabetes.

