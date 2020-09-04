679 more positive cases in central region

04 September 2020 20:57 IST

Seven persons have died and 679 more persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region as per the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Friday.

Among the seven deaths, three were reported in Nagapattinam, two in Tiruvarur and one each in Karur and Pudukottai. In Nagapattinam, a 75-year-old man with acute respiratory distress syndrome, a 55-year-old with diabetes and a 68-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to the viral infection.

A 66-year-old man who suffered from acute encephalopathy and a 65-year-old man with co-morbidities, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, died in Tiruvarur. A 56-year-old man from Pudukottai with end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes and a 65-year-old man from Karur suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome also died.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Thanjavur continues to record the highest number of cases among the central districts with 164 more cases being reported on Friday. Many among them were primary contacts and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. Frontline workers and vendors were also among those who tested positive.

In Tiruchi, 104 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Many of the positive cases were from existing containment zones. Madurai Veeran Street in Ward number 35 was declared a containment zone by civic authorities after many tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, in Pudukottai, 102 patients tested positive while in Tiruvarur 98 cases were recorded. Among the patients who tested positive in both districts were primary contacts, antenatal mothers, local index cases and patients with travel history.

Of the 98 patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam were local contacts, other district travellers and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. In Ariyalur, 58 patients reported positive for the infection. Of them, 12 hailed from Ariyalur block, two from Thirumanur, seven from Sendhurai, three from T. Palur, eight from Andimadam and 26 from Jayankondam blocks. District authorities lifted throat swabs from 579 from primary contacts, residents in containment zones and people with symptoms of COVID-19 for testing.

Karur recorded 42 new cases, including patients from Anna Nagar, Rayanur, Velliyanai, Kamarajapuram among other localities in the district.

Meanwhile, 13 patients tested positive for the nove coronavirus in Perambalur, among which seven hailed from Perambalur block, two from Veppanthattai, four from Veppur blocks.