67 new positive cases and two deaths recorded

The districts in the central region on Sunday recorded a significant drop in COVID-19 cases with a total of 67 patients testing positive as against 92 cases on Saturday. Two deaths, both in Thanjavur, were reported.
A 72-year-old man who had been suffering from diabetes, and a 57-year-old woman with a history of coronary artery disease died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.
Tiruchi reported 20 fresh cases, while Thanjavur accounted for 16 patients. Most patients who tested positive were local index cases, asymptomatic patients and their contacts. Two patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.
All other districts in the region reported less than 10 fresh cases. In Nagapattinam, nine patients reported positive. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.
Tiruvarur and Pudukottai reported seven patients each for COVID-19 while Karur district reported six. Meanwhile, only six active cases remained in the district after one patient was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday.
Ariyalur reported two fresh cases while in Perambalur no one tested positive.
