67 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 18, 2022 20:23 IST

Sixty-seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 20 in Tiruchi and 10 in Mayiladuthurai district. Thanjavur reported nine fresh cases, Nagapattinam recorded eight and Tiruvarur had seven. Karur had six, Ariyalur four, and Pudukottai had three fresh cases. There were no new cases in Perambalur district.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 111 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. There were 106 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 98 in Thanjavur, 57 in Tiruvarur and 39 in Perambalur district. Karur reported 38 active cases, while Nagapattinam had 34, Pudukottai 26, and Ariyalur recorded 13 active cases.

