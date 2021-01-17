67 new cases and no death recorded in the central region

The districts in the central region on Sunday recorded 67 COVID-19 positive cases and no death was reported.

Perambalur district reported no fresh cases for the second consecutive day. Thanjavur district reported 22 fresh cases, while in Tiruchi, 17 patients tested positive. Most patients who tested positive were local index cases, asymptomatic patients and their contacts.

All other districts in the region reported less than 10 fresh cases. Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam both reported seven fresh cases each. Among them were patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses, and their immediate contacts.

Karur and Pudukottai district, too, reported an equal number of cases with each recording six. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Amaravathi Nagar and Ranimangamal Street. Inter-district travellers also tested positive in the district. Ariyalur reported two new cases.