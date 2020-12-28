₹6,674 crore PLP for Karur district

The Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) drawn up by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development in consultation with various departments envisages a credit flow potential of ₹6,674 crore in Karur district during 2021-22.

Of this, the potential for short-term crop loans is estimated at ₹2,128 crore and the estimate for term credit for important thrust areas such as water resources, farm mechanisation, plantation and horticulture, forestry and wasteland development, fisheries and animal husbandry stands at ₹749 crore.

The potential for agriculture infrastructure and ancillary activities is projected at ₹205 crore. The PLP also projects a credit potential of ₹1,697 crore for small and medium enterprises; ₹644 crore for export credit; ₹122 crore for education; ₹561 crore for housing; ₹12 crore for renewable energy, ₹14 crore for social infrastructure and ₹542 crore for Other Priority Sector.

In order to hasten the process of overall development of agriculture and allied activities through exploitation of the identified potential, the PLP has identified and suggested various sector-wise critical infrastructure requirements for improving production and productivity of agriculture and allied activities in the district.

This include renovation and strengthening of Panjapatti lake in Krishnarayapuram block to improve availability of water for irrigation and construction of rainwater harvesting structures to strengthen water sources for panchayat tanks in the district.

The PLP was released by S. Rajendran District Revenue Officer at a recent meeting of District Level Review Committee of bankers. The first copy was received by Sudhakar, Assistant General Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Regional Office, Erode, according to a NABARD press release.