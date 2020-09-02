664 new positive cases, seven deaths reported in central region

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Wednesday recorded 664 fresh cases of COVID 19.

Seven more people have succumbed to the virus in the region including three from Tiruvarur, two each from Tiruchi and Nagapattinam and one from Pudukottai, according to the Health Department bulletin.

List of fatalities

In Tiruvarur, a 64-year-old woman suffering from bilateral bronchiectasis, a 70-year-old man with no existing conditions and a 72-year-old man with comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension succumbed to the viral infection.

A 62-year-old man who had been suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and a 52-year-old man with existing conditions including hypertension and diabetes died in Tiruchi.

In Nagapattinam, two men aged 70 and 67 with comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension and a 75-year-old man from Pudukottai who suffered from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and diabetes succumbed to the viral infection.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 147 new cases.

Among them were staff nurse of the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, an armed reserve policeman, an assistant professor at a private university, a staff nurse of the Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital, a revenue inspector, an assistant professor at the Department of Microbiology at the TMCH and a doctor at the Department of Orthopaedics at TMCH.

Patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses, primary contacts and index cases identified at fever camps were also among those who tested positive.

Tiruvarur recorded a spike in cases with 133 patients testing positive for the virus.

Tiruchi recorded 120 fresh cases. Two containment zones were created in Srirangam zone of the Tiruchi City Corporation- Veereswaram Keezha Street and Sivaram Nagar, while Anna Nagar 5th cross road was also declared a containment zone and barricaded.

Meanwhile, 76 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 52 from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Pudukottai recorded 76 new cases, while Nagapattinam recorded 71 new cases.

Of the 71 in Nagapattinam, were 40 local index cases with no travel or contact history of the infection, eight patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses, 11 primary contacts and one traveller from another state.

A total of 64 patients tested positive for the viral infection in Karur, while 43 fresh cases were recorded in Ariyalur.

Of the 43 in Ariyalur, 13 hailed from Ariyalur block, six from Thirumanur, three from Sendhurai, 13 from T. Palur, two from Andimadam and six from Jayankondam blocks.

As many as 841 new throat swabs were lifted from primary contacts, residents in containment zones and people with symptoms of COVID-19, and sent for testing.

Ten patients tested positive for the coronavirus in Perambalur, among which five were patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI), three contacts of patients with ILI, and two inter-district travellers.