66-year-old man gets life term for murder

The Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 66-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for committing a murder in 1990 in Kottaipattinam. The court also slapped a fine of ₹3,000 on V. Velayuthaperumal who went absconding for 28 years after committing the murder before being arrested and produced before the court.

Prosecution sources said Velayuthaperumal murdered Samuel in 1990 after the latter questioned the former for teasing his sister. A scuffle broke out between them and Velayuthaperumal murdered Samuel using a pen knife. The Kottaipattinam police registered a murder case. Police sources said Velayuthaperumal was at large since October 1991 and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. After 28 years, the non-bailable warrant was executed in February 2019 when he was arrested.