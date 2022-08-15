66 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 15, 2022 21:13 IST

Sixty-six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 17 in Thanjavur and 16 in Tiruchi district. Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur reported eight fresh cases each, and Karur recorded six cases. Nagapattinam had five, Pudukottai four, and Perambalur and Ariyalur district reported one fresh case each.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 120 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 113 active cases in Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur, 76 in Tiruvarur and 48 in Karur district. Perambalur reported 41 active cases, while Pudukottai had 39, Nagapattinam 33, and Ariyalur recorded 20 active cases each.

