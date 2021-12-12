66 new cases of COVID-19 reported

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 66 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, in line with the declining trend prevalent across the State. Four patients — two each from Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts — died of the viral infection.

All nine districts in the central region reported less than 20 COVID-19 cases each. A total of 16 patients each reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts. In Karur, 13 cases were reported.

Six patients reported positive in Tiruvarur, while five tested positive in Pudukottai and four in Nagapattinam. In Ariyalur, three patients tested positive, while Mayiladuthurai reported two fresh cases and Perambalur one, the lowest in the region.