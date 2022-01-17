Tiruchirapalli

66 injured in jallikattu

Sixty six persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Vanniyanviduthi near Alangudi in the district on Monday.

As many as 665 bulls were released through the ‘vaadivasal’ during the event which lasted a little over seven hours. Veterinary teams screened the bulls while health officials screened the tamers. Although 250 tamers had registered for the event, only 190 of them were allowed after ascertaining that they had taken double dose vaccination, and that they were armed with COVID-19 negative certificates.Police sources said that 53 among the injured were treated at the spot while 13 others were referred to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital and Alangudi Government Hospital.

Fifteen among the injured were tamers and 37 others were spectators. Fourteen bull owners also sustainedinjury in the event for which therewas a substantial turnout of spectators.

Meanwhile, 20 persons were injured in a ‘manjuvirattu’held at K. Rayavaram in the district on Monday. Twelve among the injured were referred to Aranthangi Government Hospital for treatment.


