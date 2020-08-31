657 new cases and 10 deaths in central region

Tiruchi

31 August 2020 20:32 IST

The central districts on Monday recorded 657 fresh COVID-19 cases, a slight dip compared to the cases reported on Sunday’s tally of 754. Meanwhile, 10 deaths- four in Pudukottai, two each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur and one each in Tiruvarur and Tiruchi were recorded in the region.

In Pudukottai a 64-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions including breast cancer and diabetes, a 68-year-old woman suffering from uremic encephalopathy and chronic kidney disease, a 65-year-old with no existing ailments and a 45-year-old man suffering from renal disease and acute pulmonary edema succumbed to the infection.

In Nagapattinam, a 40-year-old man and a 85-year-old woman succumbed with comorbidity of acute respiratory distress syndrome to the viral infection. A 58-year-old woman with no comorbid conditions and a 77-year-old man who had suffered a cerebrovascular accident and a history of coronary kidney disease and diabetes died in Thanjavur.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, an 84-year-old from Tiruvarur and a 55-year-old woman from Tiruchi with comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension succumbed to the viral infection.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of fresh positive cases among the central districts on Monday with 125 new cases. Among them were a policeman in Thanjavur town, a sub-inspector of police, a staff nurse at the Government Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital, and a doctor posted at a primary healthcare centre. More than half of the patients were identified through the various fever camps held across the district.

Tiruvarur recorded 113 new cases, among which many were local index cases and contacts of those who had tested positive earlier.

Of the 105 who tested positive in Nagapattinam were 43 patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses, 31 local index cases with known contact or travel history, nine travellers from other districts and three antenatal mothers.

In Tiruchi, 95 patients tested positive, many of who were primary contacts, local index cases, frontline workers and residents from existing containment zones. Meanwhile 92 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 15 from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

In Pudukottai, 86 patients tested positive, many of whom were local index cases. Among the 75 positive patients in Ariyalur, 24 hailed from Ariyalur block, seven from Thirumanur, nine each from Sendhurai and T. Palur, eight from Andimadam and 19 from Jayankondam blocks. Meanwhile 723 new throat swabs were lifted and sent to the testing facility for processing.

Meanwhile, 47 new cases were reported in Karur, while 10 new cases were reported in Perambalur. Of the 10 in Perambalur, two each hailed from Perambalur and Veppanthattai blocks, five from Veppur and one in Alathur block.