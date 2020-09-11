654 new cases and seven deaths

Tiruchi

The central districts on Friday recorded 654 new COVID-19 cases. The region also reported seven deaths- two in Thanjavur and one each in Perambalur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

A 90-year-old man suffering from tuberculosis and acute respiratory distress syndrome and a 70-year-old woman suffering from coronary artery disease succumbed to the viral infection in Thanjavur. A 77-year-old man from Perambalur, a 67-year-old man from Pudukottai, a 58-year-old man from Nagapattinam, a 70-year-old man from Tiruvarur and an 81-year-old man from Tiruchi also died of COVID-19.

Tiruvarur recorded the highest number of cases among the central districts on Friday. Of the 159 patients who tested positive were patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) and their primary contacts.

Of the 145 patients who tested positive in Thanjavur were a staff nurse from a private hospital, a sanitary worker in Varagoor, a sanitary worker in Kalipuliyur, an education officer in Ammapettai block, various employees of private companies and a teacher at a school in Kumbakonam. Many of the patients who tested positive were patients identified through the various fever camps conducted in the district. Thanjavur, on Friday, crossed the 8000-mark with 8,051 total recorded cases so far in the district.

Tiruchi recorded 140 new cases for the viral infection on Friday. This included local index cases and several contacts of patients who had tested positive for the infection earlier.

In Pudukottai 109 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among the 109 were local cases with no travel or contact history and patients with respiratory illnesses.

Nagapattinam recorded a drop in cases on Friday with 48 patients testing positive for the virus. “Most cases being identified are index cases. While we had been recording an increase in cases due to increased testing,” a senior health official said.

In Karur, 27 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among the 27 were residents from Mahalakshmi Nagar, Rayanur and Gandhigramam.

Ariyalur recorded 16 new cases for COVID-19. While three hailed from Ariyalur urban and Ariyalur blocks, one hailed from Sendurai, three from T. Palur, one from Andimadam and four from Jayankondam blocks. As on Friday, 31 containment zones were created and barricaded in the district.

Ten patients tested positive for the viral infection in Perambalur. Among the 10 were three inter-district travellers, six primary contacts of patients who tested positive earlier and one antenatal mother. While six patients have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Perambalur, the remaining have been admitted to private hospitals in the State.