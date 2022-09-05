6,500 students to benefit from Pudhumai Penn scheme in Tiruchi

Debit cards distributed to 613 students in the first phase

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 05, 2022 18:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

About 6,500 students studying in arts and science and engineering colleges in Tiruchi district would benefit from the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance (Pudhumai Penn) Scheme.

Under the scheme, girl students, who studied from Class V to Class XII in State government schools would be given a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 till they complete their graduation or diploma. The scheme aims to enhance the enrolment ratio of girl students from government schools in higher education institutions.

While the scheme was launched in Chennai by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, State Ministers and officials distributed the debit cards issued under the scheme to beneficiaries in the districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributed the debit cards to 613 beneficiaries, who will get the assistance in the district in the first phase, in Tiruchi. The beneficiaries included 477 students from arts and science colleges, 83 engineering, 10 law, 23 medicine and 20 diploma/ITI students.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In Perambalur, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar distributed the cards. Initially, 446 students from the district would be given the assistance in the district, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app