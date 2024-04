April 26, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Friday sentenced a 65-year-old man to life imprisonment on the charge of raping his daughter.

According to the prosecution, A. Raju, 65, of Thuraiyur had raped his own 35-year-old mentally challenged daughter. The woman had become pregnant and later died. The Thuraiyur police filed a case on July 6, 2021.

After hearing case, Mahila Court judge S. Srivathsan sentenced the accused to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹10,000 on him.