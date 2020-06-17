65 more cases in central region

Sixty-five fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central region on Wednesday.

Cases clocked double digits in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts.

The maximum number of cases was reported in Tiruvarur (15), followed by Nagapattinam (13).

Thanjavur reported 12, Pudukottai nine and Karur and Tiruchi eight cases each. No fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

Nagapattinam

Of the thirteen cases in Nagapattinam district, 10 were returnees from Chennai and Kancheepuram districts. They were admitted to government hospitals in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Three reportedly contracted the virus from the contacts of Chennai returnees. They were under treatment at the government hospital in Cuddalore.

Tiruchi

There were thirteen cases, including Personal Assistant to the Dairy Development Minister, in Tiruchi district. Three patients were from Kannudayanpatti near Manapparai. Ramalinga Nagar, Varaganeri, Karumandapam and Chathiram in Tiruchi city accounted for a case each. All of them were under treatment at K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital.

Eleven patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery.

Pudukottai

In Pudukottai district, out of nine who tested positive, three were from Ponnamaravathy, two from Pudukottai and one each from Aranthangi, Magalipatti, K.V. Kottai and Karambakudi. They reportedly contracted the virus from Chennai. All of them were under treatment at Ranees Government Hospital in Pudukottai.

Karur

Of the eight patients who tested positive in Karur district, three were from a same family in Muthuladampatti. Two hailed from Pallapatti and belonged to the same family. Two patients of the same family from Mavadiyan Koil Street in Karur also tested positive. They had returned to Karur after staying in Tiruchi for a week.

Another person from Kendhapodikarai Street was reported to have contracted the virus from her husband, who had returned from New Delhi.