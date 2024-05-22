ADVERTISEMENT

65 kg banned tobacco products seized

Published - May 22, 2024 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department on Wednesday seized 65 kg of banned tobacco products and sealed two shops. Four vehicles that were used for selling the products were also seized.

Somarasanpettai police filed cases against four persons who were involved in selling the banned tobacco products.

District Food Safety Officer R. Rameshbabu and his team inspected a tea shop in Devadhanam, a grocery shop in Alavandhanallur and found a total of 65 kg of banned tobacco products. Both shops were sealed. Two auto rickshaws and two two-wheelers were also seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US