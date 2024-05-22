65 kg banned tobacco products seized

The Food Safety Department on Wednesday seized 65 kg of banned tobacco products and sealed two shops. Four vehicles that were used for selling the products were also seized.

Somarasanpettai police filed cases against four persons who were involved in selling the banned tobacco products.

District Food Safety Officer R. Rameshbabu and his team inspected a tea shop in Devadhanam, a grocery shop in Alavandhanallur and found a total of 65 kg of banned tobacco products. Both shops were sealed. Two auto rickshaws and two two-wheelers were also seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.