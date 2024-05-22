GIFT a SubscriptionGift
65 kg banned tobacco products seized

Published - May 22, 2024 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department on Wednesday seized 65 kg of banned tobacco products and sealed two shops. Four vehicles that were used for selling the products were also seized.

Somarasanpettai police filed cases against four persons who were involved in selling the banned tobacco products.

District Food Safety Officer R. Rameshbabu and his team inspected a tea shop in Devadhanam, a grocery shop in Alavandhanallur and found a total of 65 kg of banned tobacco products. Both shops were sealed. Two auto rickshaws and two two-wheelers were also seized.

