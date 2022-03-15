65 injured in jallikattu held at two villages

Sixty-five people were injured in jallikattus held at Rajagiri Kulavaipatti village near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district and Kalingapatti village in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

As many as 737 bulls were released during the nearly seven hour-long event held at Rajagiri Kulavaipatti in which over 200 tamers participated..

Police sources said of the 31 injured, 27 were treated as out-patients at the venue and the remaining four were sent to hospitals. Eighteen of the injured were bull owners; four spectators and nine tamers.

As many as 669 bulls were released at the jallikattu held at Kalingapatti in Manapparai police station limits in Tiruchi district in which 300 tamers participated. Of the 34 people who were injured, 19 were treated as out-patients at the venue and the remaining 15 were sent for treatment to hospitals.