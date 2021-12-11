65 cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

11 December 2021 20:19 IST

The central region reported 65 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, in line with the decreasing trend over the last few weeks. Two patients -one from Pudukottai and the other from Tiruchi - died of the viral infection.

All nine districts in the central region reported less than 20 fresh cases. A total of 18 patients reported positive in Tiruchi, 14 in Karur, and 13 in Thanjavur. Eight patients reported positive in Tiruvarur, five in Nagapattinam and four in Pudukottai. In Mayiladuthurai, two patients tested positive, while Ariyalur reported one. Perambalur district reported no fresh case on Saturday.

