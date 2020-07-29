646 more test positive, seven die in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region on Wednesday witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 646 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Seven deaths were recorded — three in Nagapattinam and one each in Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

In Nagapattinam, a 20-year-old man with chronic kidney disease, a 50-year-old man with toxic hepatitis and a 65-year-old woman with coronary artery disease died at the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

A 22-year-old woman with anaemia from Ariyalur, a 65-year-old Pudukottai man with diabetes, a 74-year-old Thanjavur man with hypertension and diabetes and a 70- year- old woman from Tiruvarur who had been diagnosed with coronary artery disease died with COVID-19 related complications.

On Wednesday, Thanjavur saw 188 patients testing positive. There were 136 fresh cases in Tiruchi, 112 in Tiruvarur, 81 in Pudukottai, 55 in Nagapattinam, 27 in Perambalur, 43 in Karur and four in Ariyalur.

Among the fresh cases in Thanjavur, four were frontline health workers from a private hospital in the district, two policeman including a sub-inspector for Kumbakonam, an optometrist at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, a village health nurse at Thiruvidaimaruthur, a pharmacist at the Veppathur Primary Healthcare Centre and a private ambulance driver.

Many among the 136 patients in Tiruchi hailed from Manapparai, Marungapuri and Thuraiyur in the district and Mela Chintamani, Palakkarai and Woraiyur in city. The patients have been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, 39, including 34 from Tiruchi, were discharged from the Tiruchi MGMGH while 40 patients, including 33 from Tiruchi, were discharged from the COVID Care facility in Khajamalai and were sent to their hometowns.

In Nagapattinam, two clusters were emerging, one at Paravai vegetable market and another among police personnel in Mayiladuthurai. Nine each among the two clusters tested positive on Wednesday. Senior officials here said that the market has been shut for three days as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, three staff nurses, one working in Chennai, one at Mayiladuthurai and another at the Government Hospital in Nagore, tested positive. Two health inspectors, one from Nagapattinam and one from Vedaranyam Block also tested positive. Four pregnant women were also among the 55 who tested positive.

Karur saw a rise in COVID-19 cases with 43 patients testing positive. The patients have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, 23 patients, all hailing from Karur were discharged after recovering from the infection.

A total of 27 patients tested positive in Perambalur among who were two municipality workers, a medical officer at Valikandapuram, a CT technician at the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital and a health inspector from Melamathur. Inter-district travellers from Tiruchi and a man from Dubai also tested positive.

Four patients from Ariyalur tested positive for the viral infection. The total number of cases in the district is 896, of which 734 are active cases.

A total of six new villages were added to the containment zones. Meanwhile, 182 new throat swabs were lifted for primary contacts, those in containment zones and others suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.