64 injured in three jallikattu events

Sixty-four people were injured in jallikattu events held at Venganur village in Ariyalur district and Avoor and Ayyanar Kovil Theru in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

At Venganur, 641 bulls were released and 300 tamers took part. Twenty-nine people were injured. 28 were treated at the venue and the remaining one was referred to the hospital.

Meanwhile, at Avoor, 800 bulls were released and 300 tamers participated. Nineteen people were injured and 16 were treated at the venue while the remaining three were referred to hospitals.

At Ayyanar Kovil Theru, 800 bulls were released and 300 tamers participated. Sixteen were injured, 10 of whom were treated at the venue and six others were referred to hospitals in Pudukottai, police sources said.