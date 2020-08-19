633 more test positive, nine deaths in central districts

Tiruvarur records sharp increase with 120 new cases

The central region on Wednesday recorded 633 new cases and nine deaths on Wednesday.

Of the nine deaths, two each were from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam and one each from Ariyalur and Karur districts.

In Thanjavur, two men aged 68 and 70 with co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension died at Thanjavur Medical College, while in Tiruvarur, two men aged 85 and 68, without any pre-existing condition, died.

The State Health Department bulletin accounted for two deaths in Nagapattinam on Wednesday, which included the correspondent of a private television channel who passed away on Monday. The other patient was a 48-year-old man with a history of hypertension.

A 62-year-old man with co-morbidities including coronary artery disease died in Ariyalur, while a 59-year-old man from Karur died of COVID pneumonia, kidney disease, accelerated hypertension and left ventricular failure.

Tiruvarur recorded a sharp increase in COVID cases with 120 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Among the 120 were primary contacts and inter-district travellers. Some patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) also tested positive.

Thanjavur, Pudukottai

Among the 114 patients who tested positive in Thanjavur were four policemen, including a Sub-Inspector in Thogur police station, a government school teacher, a doctor at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and another from the Raja Mirasudhar Government Hospital, a staff nurse at a private hospital another working at Keelakattur Primary Healthcare Centre and a panchayat worker in Kumbakonam.

Pudukottai recorded 105 new cases, among who were antenatal mothers, primary and secondary contacts and patients with SARI and ILI symptoms.

Tiruchi

In Tiruchi, 99 patients tested positive, many from non-containment areas. The civic body barricaded and fumigated 10 new localities- East and West Sowrashtra Street, Chinna and South Sowrashtra Street in Srirangam zone; NMK Colony, Raja Ganapathy Nagar, Indira Gandhi Street, Vincent Colony, Vin Nagar and Santhosh Nagar in Ponmalai Zone.

Meanwhile, 36 patients from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 25 from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after they recovered from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam, Ariyalur

Of the 68 patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam, two municipality workers and at least four travellers from other districts tested positive. Of them, 23 hailed from Nagapattinam town, five from Vedaranyam, four from Mayiladuthurai, one from Tharangambadi.

In Ariyalur, 51 patients tested positive, of which 20 hailed from Ariyalur town, eight each from Thirumanur and T. Palur, 10 from Jayankondam and four from Andimadam and one from Sendhurai. Meanwhile, 456 throat swabs were lifted from persons in containment zones, patients with symptoms of the viral infection and primary contacts of positive persons.

Karur, Perambalur

Karur recorded 39 new cases, while Perambalur registered 37. Of the 37 in Perambalur, 20 hailed from Perambalur town, 10 from Alathur, six from Veppur and one from Veppanthattai. Meanwhile, 301 throat swabs were lifted at PMCs and sent for testing.