632 test positive, 15 die in central districts

The central region on Wednesday recorded 632 new COVID-19 cases.

A sharp rise in deaths — 15 in a single day — was also recorded. Six of them were from Thanjavur, four from Pudukottai, two each from Tiruvarur and Ariyalur, and one from Karur.

Fatalities

In Thanjavur, men aged 45, 65, 49, 65 and 60 and a 70-year-old woman succumbed to the viral infection. The patients suffered from comorbidities including diabetes and hypertension.

In Pudukottai, men aged 60, 53, 52 and a woman aged 55 died from the infection. The woman suffered from comorbidities including acute kidney infection and diabetes, while in Tiruvarur, a 73-year-old woman with no comorbidities and an 82-year-old woman suffering from kidney disease diabetes, hypertension, pneumonia died of COVID-19.

A 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man died of the infection in Ariyalur, while in Karur, a 56-year-old man with lung infection died at Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday with 143 new cases. Among the patients who tested positive were contacts of those who tested positive, antenatal mothers, and local cases whose contacts and travel history were yet to be traced. Inter-district travellers too tested positive.

Thanjavur recorded 123 new cases among which were four healthcare workers comprising a staff member at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, a sanitary worker in Pattukottai, a microbiologist at TMCH and a doctor at TMCH. An assistant engineer of the Public Works Department, a ward counsellor, patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI), students and some vendors were also among those who tested positive.

Tiruvarur recorded 105 new cases, an increase over the past few days, while in Tiruchi, 83 patients tested positive for the infection. Of the 83 in Tiruchi, many hailed from existing containment zones, while Krishnamurthy Nagar in Ward number 41 in the city was barricaded and declared a containment zone.

In Nagapattinam, 84 patients tested positive for the infection. Of them, 22 were patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. Thirty local residents with no travel history, one frontline worker, one doctor, 24 primary contacts, three secondary contacts and one antenatal mother also tested positive.

A total of 44 patients tested positive in Ariyalur, including 12 hailed from Ariyalur town. Of the rest, three were from Thirumanur, nine from Sendhurai, seven from T.Palur, four from Andimadam and nine from Jayankondam. The addition of 44 patients further increased the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the district to 2,378.

Karur district recorded 32 cases. In Perambalur, 18 patients tested positive. Of them, six hailed from Perambalur block, two from Veppanthattai, six from Veppur and four from Alathur block.