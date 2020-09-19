630 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Tiruchi

19 September 2020 20:28 IST

The central district on Saturday recorded new cases for COVID-19, down from Friday's tally of 714 cases. Nine deaths - three from Nagapattinam, two each from Thanjavur and Tiruchi, and one each from Ariyalur and Karur -- were also recorded according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Two men aged 60 and 62 with no pre-existing conditions, and a 60-year-old woman with co-morbidities including hypertension and diabetes succumbed to the infection in Nagapattinam. A 51-year-old woman who suffered respiratory failure and a 61-year-old man with a history of coronary artery disease died of COVID-19 in Thanjavur, while a 61-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man died in Tiruchi.

In Ariyalur, a 67-year-old woman with a medical history of hypothyroidism from Ariyalur and a 68-year-old man who had been suffering from co-morbidities including diabetes, hypertension and pituitary adenoma from Karur succumbed to the viral infection.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases for the viral infection among the central districts on Saturday with 151 new patients. Among them were an office assistant of the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, a policewoman, a senior official at a private bank in Kumbakonam and two employees of a private hospital. Many patients who tested positive were patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and primary contacts.

Tiruchi recorded 103 new cases. Meanwhile, Ramalinga Nagar in Woraiyur was added as a containment zone by city corporation officials.

Tiruvarur recorded 100 fresh cases, while 90 patients tested positive in Pudukottai. Nagapattinam recorded a drop in COVID-19 cases with 50 patients testing positive on Saturday. The patients who tested positive were primary contacts, local index cases with no history of travel or contacts and patients with medical history of respiratory illnesses. In Karur, 68 patients tested positive for the virus, as the district crossed the 2,500-mark with 2,512 total cases reported so far.

A total of 38 fresh cases were recorded in Ariyalur district, of which 11 hailed from Ariyalur block, four from Thirumanur, eight from Sendhurai, three from T. Palur, four from Andimadam and eight from Jayankondam.

In Perambalur, 26 fresh cases were recorded. Of them, 11 patients hailed from Perambalur, five from Veppanthattai, six from Veppur and four from Alathur.