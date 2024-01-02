ADVERTISEMENT

63-year-old man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting a minor

January 02, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track court for women on Tuesday awarded life sentence to a 63-year-old man of Thirumanilaiyur for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the prosecution, Meganathan, the accused, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl when she came to his house to carry out domestic work. He threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone. The girl and her mother, who were living in his house for rent, vacated the house thereafter. But Meganathan continued to trouble the girl. Following this, her mother filed a case on June 21, 2022 with the Karur All Women Police.

A. Nazeema Banu, Additional Sessions Judge, who found the accused guilty, sentenced him to life sentence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

CONNECT WITH US