63 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 17, 2022 20:16 IST

Sixty-three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi reported 16 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 13 and Thanjavur 12. All the other six districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits. While Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam reported six cases each, Karur reported five, Ariyalur and Pudukottai two each and Perambalur one.

With 113 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection, Mayiladuthurai emerged on top as the district with the most number of active cases in the region. Tiruchi had 112 active cases, Thanjavur 110, Tiruvarur 63, Perambalur 41, Karur 39, Nagapattinam 36, Pudukottai 28 and Ariyalur 13.

