63 persons test positive for COVID-19 in central region

April 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty-three more persons have tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Tuesday.

Tiruchi reported the maximum of 23 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 15, Ariyalur seven, Thanjavur five, Mayiladuthurai four, Nagapattinam three and Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai two each.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 409 as on Tuesday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 127 persons under treatment for the infection. Thanjavur had 45 active cases, Ariyalur 43, Tiruvarur 42, Nagapattinam 33, Pudukottai 30, Mayiladuthurai 21, Perambalur 14 and Karur 10.

CONNECT WITH US