63 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 17, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 63 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 31 in Tiruchi, 12 in Ariyalur, six in Thanjavur, four each in Pudukottai and Karur, and two each in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur districts.

Out of 339 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 112, Thanjavur 45, Ariyalur 40, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam 35, Pudukottai 29, Mayiladuthurai 22, Perambalur 12, and Karur had nine active cases.

